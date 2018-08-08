Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,813 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 543,043 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 271.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 404,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 49,696 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 2,638.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 168,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TUSK shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Imperial Capital set a $46.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammoth Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

TUSK stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $42.30.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 266,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $10,111,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

