Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 16,022 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Axon Enterprise worth $16,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $9,737,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $6,455,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 67,265 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $2,189,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $1,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAXN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $152,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,443.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $70,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,834.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,200 shares of company stock worth $16,123,694. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise opened at $67.62 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.44, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.01. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

