Princeton Capital Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Stock

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its position in Golar LNG by 7.1% during the second quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 110,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $36,412,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Golar LNG by 46.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Golar LNG by 76.1% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,403,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after buying an additional 606,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

