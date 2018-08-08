Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Primo Water from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Primo Water in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Primo Water news, CFO David J. Mills sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,682 shares in the company, valued at $970,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 891,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,445,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 812,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 210,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 501.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 139,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,268. The stock has a market cap of $546.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -0.14. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

