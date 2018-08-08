Price Capital Management Inc. Takes $701,000 Position in EQT Co. (EQT)

Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in EQT by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $3,340,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT opened at $51.05 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $66.03.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

In related news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQT. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.15.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

