Price Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,359 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 9.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 108.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 890,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,090,000 after purchasing an additional 463,459 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $841,000.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTB. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber opened at $30.25 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.75 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.55%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.