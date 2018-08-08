Price Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 111.2% in the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 8,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,910,000 after buying an additional 4,541,078 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 451.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 361,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 296,156 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 11,188.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.36. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.78 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn sold 312,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $4,190,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Trudeau acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $46,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on Mallinckrodt and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

