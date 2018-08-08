Price Capital Management Inc. Invests $749,000 in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Stock

Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 184,882 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,779,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.29. 11,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.43 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 98.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns senior living communities, medical office and life science properties and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

