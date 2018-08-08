Price Capital Management Inc. Invests $726,000 in Wageworks Inc (WAGE)

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Wageworks by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Wageworks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wageworks by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Wageworks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wageworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,068,000.

Get Wageworks alerts:

WAGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wageworks from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Wageworks to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wageworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Wageworks in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of Wageworks opened at $54.85 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Wageworks Inc has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $65.80.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc engages in administering consumer-directed benefits (CDBs), which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Wageworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wageworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.