Price Capital Management Inc. Invests $709,000 in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $60,442,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 84.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,555,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,446,000 after purchasing an additional 713,037 shares in the last quarter. Tricadia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $23,126,000. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1,655.1% during the 1st quarter. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 623,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 587,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after buying an additional 550,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

MIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price target on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Manag Macquarie acquired 430,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.36 per share, with a total value of $16,089,009.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,690,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,974,601.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 130,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.58 per share, with a total value of $5,429,059.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,540,942 shares of company stock valued at $182,779,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIC opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $76.34.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 26.49%. research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 156.25%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

