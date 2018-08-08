Price Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,132 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)

Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 159,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBH. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. beau downgraded Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

SBH opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $996.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,539.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

