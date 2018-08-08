Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Prestige Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prestige Brands’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Prestige Brands had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $253.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Prestige Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Prestige Brands opened at $37.06 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.21. Prestige Brands has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, SVP Jean A. Boyko sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $757,688.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prestige Brands by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,327,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,492,000 after buying an additional 410,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prestige Brands by 19.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,349,000 after buying an additional 379,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Prestige Brands by 19.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,191,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,106,000 after buying an additional 354,122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prestige Brands by 81.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,027,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after buying an additional 909,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Brands by 47.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after buying an additional 643,312 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Brands Company Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

