Praxair, Inc. (PX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Praxair were worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Praxair by 394.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Praxair by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxair during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxair during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Praxair by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$165.03” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.42.

Shares of Praxair opened at $157.96 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Praxair, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.36 and a 12-month high of $168.54.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Praxair had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Praxair Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

