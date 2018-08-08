Pra Group (PRAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), reports. Pra Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Shares of PRAA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 142,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,416. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.50. Pra Group has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $43.75.

In other Pra Group news, insider Steven D. Fredrickson sold 13,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $545,112.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,346 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura White sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $150,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,179. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRAA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pra Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

