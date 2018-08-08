PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Position Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,543,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 613,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,112,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,293,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 65,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

Shares of PPG Industries opened at $110.32 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.36 and a 1-year high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

