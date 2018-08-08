Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Plexus reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). Plexus had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $726.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $872,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,397.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $112,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,614 shares of company stock worth $2,040,626. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Plexus by 34,804.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 330,937 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plexus by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 248,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Plexus by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 376,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Plexus traded up $0.63, hitting $61.05, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,810. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

