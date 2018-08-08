Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Announces Earnings Results

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts traded up $0.01, reaching $10.24, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,461. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of -0.17. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 4,924 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $51,751.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 2,922 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $110,147 in the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

