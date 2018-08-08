Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 572,374 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $60,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,909,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,534,000 after buying an additional 1,725,052 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,795,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,356,000 after buying an additional 87,298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,001,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,367,000 after buying an additional 961,566 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,779,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,474,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 236.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,103,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,560,000 after buying an additional 6,397,059 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

