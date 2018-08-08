Pivotal Research Raises Balchem (BCPC) Price Target to $95.00

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its price objective upped by Pivotal Research from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

“We are raising our adjusted EPS estimates to $3.05 for 2018 and $3.35 for 2019 ($2.95 and $3.20 previously). We continue to view the company as very attractive, but the shares remain fully-priced. We are boosting our price target to $95 from $85 based on 28.4x 2019 EPS; The shares trade today at 19.3x EV/EBITDA. FCF yield is only 3%. BCPC has done a superb job, we can only hope for a better entry point.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BCPC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Balchem opened at $101.82 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Balchem has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.20 million. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

