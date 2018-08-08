Pitcairn Co. Trims Stake in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 62,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,770 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.19.

Charter Communications stock opened at $297.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.25. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $250.10 and a 1-year high of $408.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $622,988.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.