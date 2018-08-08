Pitcairn Co. Raises Position in GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $68,464,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 27.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,582,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,240 shares in the last quarter. Engadine Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 43.5% during the first quarter. Engadine Partners LLP now owns 2,462,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,214,000 after acquiring an additional 746,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 26.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,495,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,649,000 after acquiring an additional 527,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter valued at about $7,967,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

GRIFOLS S A/S opened at $21.48 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.19. GRIFOLS S A/S has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

