Pitcairn Co. Has $927,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.37.

VZ opened at $52.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

