Pitcairn Co. Acquires Shares of 27,169 Kroger Co (KR)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Kroger by 100.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Kroger by 355.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $37.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

