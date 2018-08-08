Pitcairn Co. Acquires Shares of 19,158 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,454,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,155,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,436 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,463 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 56,872,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,079,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $233.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 26th were paid a $1.3454 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous annual dividend of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.