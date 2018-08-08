Pitcairn Co. Acquires New Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 116.6% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 100,764 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 598.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 35,028 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 32,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. FBN Securities raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 946,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $49,929,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $5,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,571,000 shares of company stock worth $82,863,630 and have sold 231,487 shares worth $13,323,746. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology traded down $0.11, hitting $53.77, on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 15,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 120.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.