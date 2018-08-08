Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q2 2018 Earnings (VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners opened at $36.57 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 21.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 55,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 259.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

