Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tenaris SA (TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Tenaris in a report released on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TS. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Tenaris opened at $34.28 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,392,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,095 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,191,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 625,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after buying an additional 123,105 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP boosted its position in Tenaris by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Tenaris by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 116,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. 13.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

