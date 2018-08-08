Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for 3D Systems (DDD)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the 3D printing company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 target price on 3D Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on 3D Systems to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

3D Systems opened at $13.57 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.02. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.26.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

