Pioneer Municipal High Inc (MAV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High opened at $10.90 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Pioneer Municipal High has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

There is no company description available for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.