PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.2606366855486 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund traded down $0.03, hitting $33.00, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,730. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek current income and capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The Fund invests globally in a portfolio of debt obligations and other income-producing securities of any type and credit quality, with varying maturities and related derivative instruments.

