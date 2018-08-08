Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.56% and a negative net margin of 65.40%. On average, analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PIRS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,840. The company has a market cap of $285.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.66. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

