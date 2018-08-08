Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Office Depot Inc (ODP)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 120,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Office Depot by 47.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,284,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 410,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Office Depot by 425.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 666,873 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Office Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Office Depot by 43.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo bought 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $149,940.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,776.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $221,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ODP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

Office Depot opened at $2.52 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Office Depot Inc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

