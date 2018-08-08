Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,540,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,822,000 after buying an additional 720,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,480,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after buying an additional 70,064 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,397,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after buying an additional 154,450 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after buying an additional 125,273 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 960,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Easterly Government Properties opened at $19.82 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $901.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.58%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 160,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $3,195,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.