Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Takes $572,000 Position in WEX Inc (WEX)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of WEX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of WEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WEX opened at $187.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $101.14 and a 12-month high of $198.82.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. WEX had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $370.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on WEX to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WEX from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

