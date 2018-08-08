Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Invests $359,000 in Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy opened at $115.35 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $100.49 and a twelve month high of $122.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.05%.

In related news, Director William G. Ouchi sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $201,006.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Sempra Energy to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sempra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

