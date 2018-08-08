Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Invests $350,000 in C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Stock

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CJ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CJ. Guggenheim cut C&J Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on C&J Energy Services from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered C&J Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

C&J Energy Services opened at $23.95 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . C&J Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.91.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $610.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C&J Energy Services news, insider Tim Wallace sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $37,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ).

Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.