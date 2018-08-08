Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in CTS Co. (CTS)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $13,903,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,585,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 262,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $39.20.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. CTS had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.01%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

