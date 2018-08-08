Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,080,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,932,000 after acquiring an additional 760,714 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,778,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,066,000 after acquiring an additional 689,731 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copart by 74.5% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 859,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,769,000 after acquiring an additional 366,831 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Copart by 197.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 411,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after acquiring an additional 273,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 176.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 356,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 227,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,752,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $11,494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,000 shares of company stock worth $36,991,100. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Copart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Copart opened at $57.43 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

