Petroquest Energy (PQUE) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS: PQUE) is one of 167 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Petroquest Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Petroquest Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Petroquest Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroquest Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Petroquest Energy Competitors 1675 7232 10738 355 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 10.53%. Given Petroquest Energy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Petroquest Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Petroquest Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroquest Energy -3.49% N/A -2.62% Petroquest Energy Competitors 1.73% 0.59% 4.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petroquest Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Petroquest Energy $108.29 million -$6.63 million -0.13 Petroquest Energy Competitors $9.22 billion $418.68 million 28.40

Petroquest Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Petroquest Energy. Petroquest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Petroquest Energy has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroquest Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Petroquest Energy rivals beat Petroquest Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Petroquest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroquest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.