Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 48,741 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,741 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 765.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,867,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 192,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after buying an additional 127,286 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 319,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 110,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,177,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,944,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,228,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $77.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

