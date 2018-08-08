Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.15

Media headlines about Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Perma-Fix Environmental Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services traded up $0.17, hitting $4.63, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

