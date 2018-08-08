Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of Pentair PLC (PNR)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Pentair by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $43,420.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $73,934,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $126,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNR opened at $43.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $780.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.63 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on PNR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pentair from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

