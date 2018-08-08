Perkins Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Biocept Inc (BIOC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 42.51% of Biocept worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biocept from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Biocept from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Biocept opened at $4.62 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. Biocept Inc has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 561.47% and a negative return on equity of 445.14%. analysts predict that Biocept Inc will post -9.01 EPS for the current year.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

