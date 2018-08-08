Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 909 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A makes up approximately 1.1% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,255.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $861.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $918.60 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,430.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.51.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

