PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,561,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,049,000 after buying an additional 4,496,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,678,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,271,000 after buying an additional 1,305,279 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,772,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,552,000 after buying an additional 646,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,174,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,384,000 after buying an additional 41,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,017,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,005,000 after buying an additional 711,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.35.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

