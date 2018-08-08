PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of PepsiCo worth $308,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $125,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.35.

Shares of PepsiCo opened at $114.22 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.