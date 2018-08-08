Pepe Cash Trading Down 22.9% This Week (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $14,363.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe Cash token can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including Zaif and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015898 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00350108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00192844 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000173 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.63 or 0.08119441 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash launched on September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders . The official website for Pepe Cash is rarepepedirectory.com

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

