Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to announce sales of $30.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the lowest is $29.99 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp posted sales of $23.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full year sales of $122.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.80 million to $123.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $129.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $128.20 million to $129.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PUB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,368. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.76%.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $62,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,505.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $69,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $797,164 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

