Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 2,725 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 29.6% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 455,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,220,000 after buying an additional 104,165 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 63.9% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie opened at $94.06 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of $153.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 211.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $1,749,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.88.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.