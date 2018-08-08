Penumbra (PEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%.

NYSE PEN traded down $23.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.65. 1,909,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,024. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $167.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12,260.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Penumbra from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Penumbra from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke bought 700 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.40 per share, for a total transaction of $109,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $42,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,554 shares of company stock worth $5,952,954 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

